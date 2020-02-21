Global  

Report: California prisoner confesses to killing 2 molesters

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate confessed in a letter that he beat two child molesters to death with a cane while behind bars just hours after his urgent warning to a counselor that he might become violent was ignored, a newspaper chain reported Thursday. Jonathan Watson, 41, confessed in the letter to […]
