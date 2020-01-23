Global  

Coronavirus: South Korea reports 52 more cases; restrictions in Seoul, Daegu

Deutsche Welle Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Of the new cases, 39 have been traced back to a church in the southern city of Daegu. It has been declared as a "special care zone," as has neighboring Cheongdo County. In Seoul, rallies were halted to stop the spread.
 The Ottey family from Kansas City, Kansas, lives on a military base in Daegu, South Korea. In just one day, they say the number of coronavirus cases in their city jumped from 31 to more than 100.

