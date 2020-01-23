Coronavirus: South Korea reports 52 more cases; restrictions in Seoul, Daegu
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Of the new cases, 39 have been traced back to a church in the southern city of Daegu. It has been declared as a "special care zone," as has neighboring Cheongdo County. In Seoul, rallies were halted to stop the spread.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Mayor of South Korean city of Daegu urges its 2.5 million people to refrain from going outside as its virus cases spike.
Altogether 39 of the new cases were linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, the Korean Centres for Disease Control and...