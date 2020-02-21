Scheifele scores 3 times as Jets beat Senators 5-1

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Scheifele snapped a 12-game scoring drought with three power-play goals, helping the Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets (32-25-5), who improved to 7-2-1 over their last 10 and moved into the first wild-card spot in the […] 👓 View full article

