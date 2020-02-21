Thorn backs Lucas for late-game Reds cameo against Sunwolves Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Coach Brad Thorn says decision to start James O'Connor at No.10 for the Reds' first home game was designed to ease the pressure on the youngster Isaac Lucas. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this