'This incident has once again proved there's no safety compliance': Kamal Haasan on 'Indian 2' mishap

DNA Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Kamal Haasan announces Rs 1 crore financial aid to the families of technicians, who lost their lives on the sets of 'Indian 2'.
News video: 3 people killed on set of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’, actor responds

3 people killed on set of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’, actor responds 01:38

 3 people died in a tragic accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’. The tragedy happened when a crane collapsed on the set of the movie. 9 other people also received injuries in the accident.

#Indian2 : Same mishap occurred on Bigil sets

Last night saw an unfortunate incident taking place on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ at EVP Film City in Chennai.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

Bollywood news: 3 dead, 9 injured after crane crashes on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 set

Condoling the death of three persons, Kamal Haasan in a tweet said this accident is very cruel though he had crossed several accidents. More than his pain at the...
Zee News Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Sarita84988088

Chowkidaar # $arita RT @dna: 'This incident has once again proved there's no safety compliance': #KamalHaasan on #Indian2 mishap #Indian2Accident https://t.… 21 minutes ago

dna

DNA 'This incident has once again proved there's no safety compliance': #KamalHaasan on #Indian2 mishap… https://t.co/UsgipJwyxV 31 minutes ago

mr0504

