Stone sentenced to three years and four months, Trump signals no immediate pardon for adviser

Reuters India Friday, 21 February 2020
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced President Donald Trump's long-time adviser Roger Stone to three years and four months in prison and said his lies to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election posed a threat to American democracy.
 President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison. US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone's lies to lawmakers posed a threat to American democracy. After the veteran Republican operative was sentenced in Washington, DC,...

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison.

Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the U.S...

BREAKING: Roger Stone Sentenced to Three Years, Four Months in Federal PrisonRoger Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of witness tampering and lying to Congress. Stone, a...
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced President Donald Trump's long-time adviser Roger Stone to three years and four months in prison for charges that include...
