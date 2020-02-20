Global  

'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' Review: Vicky Kaushal starrer is too predictable to be a scare-fest

DNA Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Vicky Kaushal tries to shine in 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' but the only thing to make you jump off the seat is a tub of popcorn.
News video: Vicky Kaushal SHOCKING REACTION On Clash With Ayushmann Khurrana | Bhoot Promotion

Vicky Kaushal SHOCKING REACTION On Clash With Ayushmann Khurrana | Bhoot Promotion 01:02

 Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' are releasing on the same day. Watch the video to know what Vicky has to say on this clash.

Vicky Kaushal on horror film formula, chemistry with brother | Bhoot | Aur Batao [Video]Vicky Kaushal on horror film formula, chemistry with brother | Bhoot | Aur Batao

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to actor Vicky Kaushal about his upcoming movie Bhoot Part One. Vicky opens up about his relationship with brother Sunny Kaushal and what scares..

Katrina Kaif and other B-town celebs attend Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot screening [Video]Katrina Kaif and other B-town celebs attend Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot screening

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer "Bhoot Part One- The Haunted Ship" has been in the news since the first poster of the film is released.

‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ review: That sinking feeling

Vicky Kaushal and jump scares manage to hold things together well till the Dharma vessel derails in the second half
Hindu

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie Review - Half-decent horror

**Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship* *A: Horror, thriller* *Dir: Bhanu Pratap Singh* *Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Ashutosh Rana* *Rating: ** The first...
Mid-Day

StarlingNights

Kamla RT @ReelReptile: Another day, another Dharma misfire. Review, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship: https://t.co/hXPPAD1ldx 41 seconds ago

Akshay_018

akshaykumar I reviewed Bhoot-Part-One-The-Hau- 3/5. Earn Rs.20 per review #WriteShareWin @MouthShut https://t.co/Hxq7eax986 1 minute ago

pyalaa01

प्रेरणा Wow BHOOT PART ONE THE HAUNTED SHIP is best horror movie.. #Bhoot 3 minutes ago

ResultBrt

Sarkari Result Brt Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Full Movie Download Leaked By Tamilrockers, Katmovies and Filmywap Filmyzilla hdmo… https://t.co/4GHVUNlSFJ 3 minutes ago

flixjini

Flixjini Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship - Quick Multiple Reviews Full Reviews on : https://t.co/lshtXmn6fF… https://t.co/DhrItXFQpt 6 minutes ago

patoliya12

Tarun Patoliya Bhoot Part One movie review is here. Read spoiler free review in easiest way #BhootTheHauntedShip #BhootReview… https://t.co/BwtsSn3orn 9 minutes ago

DelhiTimesTweet

Delhi Times #BhootReview: While the film’s runtime is short, the pace seems exhausting because most of the scenes are concluded… https://t.co/P32ZBJJk5d 9 minutes ago

indiablooms

India Blooms Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship releases https://t.co/4OmERVtIlC #BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip… https://t.co/wb9wcBfq0H 11 minutes ago

