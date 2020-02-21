Global  

Embiid has 39, powers 76ers past Nets in overtime, 112-104

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 39 points and 16 rebounds, Alec Burks and Shake Milton added big baskets in overtime and the Philadelphia 76ers extended their dominance at home with a 112-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Playing without All-Star point guard Ben Simmons because of lower back tightness, Philadelphia improved […]
