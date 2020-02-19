Global  

Trump's acting intelligence chief Grenell says won't be tapped for permanent post

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trump's ambassador to Germany who was tapped to be acting director of national intelligence, said on Thursday that Trump would not nominate him permanently to be the top U.S. spy.
