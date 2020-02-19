Trump's acting intelligence chief Grenell says won't be tapped for permanent post

Tracey Olmoz 🏳️‍🌈🌊🇺🇸 RT @kylegriffin1: WaPo confirms: A senior U.S. intelligence official told lawmakers last week that Russia wants to see Trump reelected, vie… 2 minutes ago

ImNoLady RT @ronnieverruto: Richard Grenell, staunch Trump loyalist and current US Ambassador to Germany, is named as acting intelligence chief - CN… 2 minutes ago

Woon Cing Hsian 🇸🇬 RT @joncoopertweets: Donald Trump's new acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is a "gold member" of the "Trump Card" loy… 4 minutes ago

Woon Cing Hsian 🇸🇬 RT @joncoopertweets: Trump soured on Joseph Maguire, the acting DNI, over his perceived disloyalty — even though Maguire was reporting fact… 5 minutes ago

Andrew BBC News - Russia meddling to help Trump win re-election, US lawmakers hear https://t.co/0e2LvzpY0w He replaced hi… https://t.co/1V9syxk3Ha 6 minutes ago

🇯🇲🇳🇬🇧🇸🇭🇹 RT @donnabrazile: Senior intelligence official told lawmakers that Russia wants to see Trump reelected https://t.co/pj7M84yiVp 6 minutes ago