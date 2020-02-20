A conversation about her husband's abuse led to Hannah Clarke's fresh start

Manja Whaley said her friend, Hannah Clarke, did not think she was a domestic violence victim because her estranged husband did not hit her.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Car-fire murders: Hannah Clarke suffered 'daily sexual abuse' Warning: This story contains distressing content A friend of murdered Brisbane mum Hannah Clarke says the fitness trainer confided in her about the decade of...

New Zealand Herald 4 hours ago



'Perpetrator of violence': Man who pledged to love wife killed her and three kids after they fled In the months before she and her kids were murdered, Hannah Clarke's husband promoted the image of a happy family. But her suffering began long before he set the...

New Zealand Herald 15 hours ago





Tweets about this