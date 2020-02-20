Global  

A conversation about her husband's abuse led to Hannah Clarke's fresh start

The Age Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Manja Whaley said her friend, Hannah Clarke, did not think she was a domestic violence victim because her estranged husband did not hit her.
Recent related news from verified sources

Car-fire murders: Hannah Clarke suffered 'daily sexual abuse'

Car-fire murders: Hannah Clarke suffered 'daily sexual abuse'Warning: This story contains distressing content A friend of murdered Brisbane mum Hannah Clarke says the fitness trainer confided in her about the decade of...
New Zealand Herald

'Perpetrator of violence': Man who pledged to love wife killed her and three kids after they fled

'Perpetrator of violence': Man who pledged to love wife killed her and three kids after they fledIn the months before she and her kids were murdered, Hannah Clarke's husband promoted the image of a happy family. But her suffering began long before he set the...
New Zealand Herald

