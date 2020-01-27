Last-minute evidence in Biloela family deportation court fight

The fight to keep a Tamil family in Australia has started in the Federal Court, with government lawyers filing last-minute evidence.



Recent related videos from verified sources Police investigating disappearance of a mother 29 years ago are searching a canal Police investigating the disappearance of a young mother 29 years ago are searching a stretch of CANAL after receiving new information.Nicola Payne went missing after leaving her seven-month-old son.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published 3 weeks ago Family of murdered Meghan Cremer attend court as accused appear before South African magistrates Meghan Cremer’s mother and brother, Jill and Paul Cremer, attended the court appearance of the men accused of murdering Meghan in September last year. The accused suspects appeared in Athlone.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:34Published on January 27, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Biloela family deportation fight begins The fight to keep a Tamil family in Australia has started in the Federal Court, with government lawyers filing last-minute evidence.

SBS 1 week ago



Minister's adviser gives 'weak' evidence on Tamil family, court hears Immigration Minister David Coleman's senior adviser has told the Federal Court he can't recall conversations or briefings about the Tamil asylum-seeker family on...

The Age 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this