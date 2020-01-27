Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Last-minute evidence in Biloela family deportation court fight

Last-minute evidence in Biloela family deportation court fight

SBS Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The fight to keep a Tamil family in Australia has started in the Federal Court, with government lawyers filing last-minute evidence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police investigating disappearance of a mother 29 years ago are searching a canal [Video]Police investigating disappearance of a mother 29 years ago are searching a canal

Police investigating the disappearance of a young mother 29 years ago are searching a stretch of CANAL after receiving new information.Nicola Payne went missing after leaving her seven-month-old son..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Family of murdered Meghan Cremer attend court as accused appear before South African magistrates [Video]Family of murdered Meghan Cremer attend court as accused appear before South African magistrates

Meghan Cremer’s mother and brother, Jill and Paul Cremer, attended the court appearance of the men accused of murdering Meghan in September last year. The accused suspects appeared in Athlone..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biloela family deportation fight begins

The fight to keep a Tamil family in Australia has started in the Federal Court, with government lawyers filing last-minute evidence.
SBS

Minister's adviser gives 'weak' evidence on Tamil family, court hears

Immigration Minister David Coleman's senior adviser has told the Federal Court he can't recall conversations or briefings about the Tamil asylum-seeker family on...
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.