Russia meddling to help Trump win re-election, US lawmakers hear

BBC News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
US intelligence agencies reportedly warned Congress of the alleged meddling in a meeting last week.
Intel Official Says Russia Plans To Meddle In The 2020 Election [Video]Intel Official Says Russia Plans To Meddle In The 2020 Election

President Trump was reportedly upset that an intelligence official shared the information with House lawmakers.

Russia meddling in U.S. elections again: source [Video]Russia meddling in U.S. elections again: source

President Donald Trump replaced his head of intelligence just a week after officials warned that Russia is meddling in U.S. elections yet again, according to a source who spoke to Reuters. Gloria Tso..

_AgainstTheTide

Against The Tide "US intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is attempting to help President Donald Trump get re-elected in No… https://t.co/araDULJpyH 1 minute ago

SoooDonna

Donna Marie Hamilton RT @MSNBC: Trump is reportedly angry that Congress was briefed on Russia's new efforts to meddle in the 2020 election to help Trump get re-… 3 minutes ago

Kimba1st

Kimba RT @11thHour: Frank Figliuzzi on reports Russia is meddling in the 2020 race to help re-elect Trump: "If lawmakers and the president do not… 3 minutes ago

4realthing

D1&Only RT @BBCWorld: Russia meddling to help Trump win re-election, US lawmakers hear https://t.co/0AUT6ZZQws 4 minutes ago

beshannonphotos

beshannonphotos BBC News - Russia meddling to help Trump win re-election, US lawmakers hear https://t.co/eTx6zeIGvY 6 minutes ago

