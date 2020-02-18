Global  

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II: 'He's cut no corners' - inside Team Fury

Friday, 21 February 2020
BBC Sport meets the team behind Tyson Fury, including new trainer SugarHill Steward, Andy Lee and cutman Jacob 'Stitch' Duran, before Saturday's WBC world heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder.
News video: Wilder, Fury engage in war of words ahead of rematch

Wilder, Fury engage in war of words ahead of rematch 01:36

 Fighters clash at pre-fight news conference, trading shoves and trash talk.

Fury and Wilder get physical at final pre-fight press conference [Video]Fury and Wilder get physical at final pre-fight press conference

Deontay Wilder controversially taunted rival Tyson Fury about his mental health battles in a fiery press conference ahead of Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title rematch. The pair kicked off their final..

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury touch down in Las Vegas for much anticipated rematch [Video]Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury touch down in Las Vegas for much anticipated rematch

EDITORS NOTE - CONTAINS PROFANITY VIDEO SHOWS BOXERS TYSON FURY AND DEONTAY WILDER ARRIVING IN LAS VEGAS AHEAD OF THEIR HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES. (FEBRUARY 18,

Sport24.co.za | Wilder, Fury ready for Vegas rematch

Unbeaten WBC champion Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury in a long-awaited rematch in Las Vegas.
News24 Also reported by •Daily StarDenver PostReutersCBC.ca

Meet Russian brute Evgeny Romanov, the last man to knock out Deontay Wilder as Tyson Fury aims for KO win in rematch

Deontay Wilder has what Tyson Fury wants – the WBC heavyweight title. The 34-year-old hard hitting American, who defends his belt against Fury live on...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

RonThornton

Ron Thornton Tyson Fury Reveals He Stopped Drinking 20-30 Diet Cokes a Day to Prepare for Deontay Wilder Fight #boxingnews https://t.co/DXMbNTYzbL 1 minute ago

lasueur_off

La Sueur Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury – tous les salaires ! https://t.co/s6tkM6gsV6 via @lasueur_off 1 minute ago

VirtuePraize

Prz VE RT @MichaelBensonn: 👏 Tyson Fury has no interest in making the Deontay Wilder fight about race… [📽️ @PremierBoxing / @TRBoxing] https://t.… 1 minute ago

IronFist1982

T-Bone Delmore The officials for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 this Saturday. Referee – Kenny Bayless Judge – Glenn Feldman J… https://t.co/4Wrr1SCKQq 2 minutes ago

mellonpost

Mellonpost Deontay Wilder reacts to face-off ban with Tyson Fury - https://t.co/q6hktTw0sK https://t.co/tONbN05tvb 2 minutes ago

Claudio_Lugli

Claudio Lugli RT @talkSPORT: Fury is doing his best to throw Wilder off his game 😂 https://t.co/qzyZLgwsn4 4 minutes ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II: 'He's cut no corners' - inside Team Fury https://t.co/TXiNaXiRuu 4 minutes ago

yawboza

Taylor RT @SportsCenter: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have been banned from engaging in a faceoff after their weigh-in by the Nevada State Athlet… 5 minutes ago

