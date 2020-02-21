Global  

Essendon cop another injury in win over Demons 'reserves'

Sydney Morning Herald Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
There was one negative in the practice match for Essendon thanks to yet another injury, this time to courageous defender Patrick Ambrose, who joined the Bombers' injury ward.
