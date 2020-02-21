Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket

Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket

Hindu Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The most memorable moment of his career was receiving his Test cap from Tendulkar.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha bids adieu to all forms of cricket

Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha on Friday announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect, thus bringing an end to his...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Syed84175814

Syed RT @ttindia: Veteran Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who snared 10 wickets during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013, has annou… 25 seconds ago

Vijay__Kohli_18

Genuine Cricket Fan™ RT @Cricketracker: NEWS ALERT: Pragyan Ojha retires from international and First-Class cricket with immediate effect. 5 minutes ago

ttindia

The Telegraph Veteran Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who snared 10 wickets during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013… https://t.co/6SnyFYmMkg 18 minutes ago

SanjayBodriya

Sanjay Bodriya #PragyanOjha retires https://t.co/4ZCrl5RPGy by #the_hindu via Unfollowers 21 minutes ago

TheFederal_in

The Federal Veteran Indian left-arm spinner #PragyanOjha, who played his last match against #WestIndies in November 2013, annou… https://t.co/lbIscz8i23 23 minutes ago

rajeshshenoy63

Rajesh Shenoy RT @MyNation: 'The most memorable moments would be receiving my Test cap from Mr. Sachin Tendulkar and accomplishing the feat of taking 100… 34 minutes ago

MyNation

MyNation 'The most memorable moments would be receiving my Test cap from Mr. Sachin Tendulkar and accomplishing the feat of… https://t.co/LhpJz4N9Xc 36 minutes ago

pendown

Rajesh Abraham Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket https://t.co/vMSamWmvlo via @IndianExpress 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.