Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, 16, hits first six of tournament

Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, 16, hits first six of tournament

BBC News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Sixteen-year-old Shafali Verma hits the first six of the Women's T20 World Cup for India against hosts Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mead ruled out of England’s She Believes Cup defence through injury

Mead ruled out of England’s She Believes Cup defence through injury 00:52

 England women's head coach Phil Neville discusses his squad for the She Believes Cup. Arsenal striker Beth Mead has been left out of the squad through injury. The forward was forced off during her club’s 3-2 win over Liverpool on Thursday and will not join Neville’s side in America for next...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord [Video]Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord

Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord who offers no welcome or WiFi, makes all customers including Prince Harry serve themselves and has a cat - called HITLER.   Steve..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Captains pose with T20 World Cup trophy, Lanning predicts competitive tournament [Video]Captains pose with T20 World Cup trophy, Lanning predicts competitive tournament

Australia skipper Meg Lanning predicts a competitive T20 World Cup as captains gather in Sydney ahead of the start of the tournament.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia vs India live stream: watch today's T20 Women's World Cup 2020 opener from anywhere


TechRadar Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day

Women's Twenty20 World Cup LIVE: Australia v India

Australia's defence of their Women's Twenty20 World Cup crown begins tonight against India. Can they open the tournament with a bang?
The Age


Tweets about this

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, 16, hits first six of tournament https://t.co/dtLq31yz7o 3 minutes ago

theabsports

AB Sports Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, 16, hits first six of tournament https://t.co/1K5EEyUJZR https://t.co/wNzgfjCIS6 3 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, 16, hits first six of tournament https://t.co/KUWDDBffLg https://t.co/ffd5z6RLTG 5 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, 16, hits first six of tournament https://t.co/mhvlHu2AVd… https://t.co/R2T5nqGyip 5 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, 16, hits first six of tournament https://t.co/7hopa0s9Sy https://t.co/9iFswlKTBF 5 minutes ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, 16, hits first six of tournament https://t.co/6Kf8Vq7RlT https://t.co/UgEqdH1s8F 5 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, 16, hits first six of tournament https://t.co/0CKR7rc8cb https://t.co/7mNuJHMCZ2 5 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, 16, hits first six of tournament https://t.co/UGod7Jigsf https://t.co/ecremnxAy2 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.