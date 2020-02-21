On Thursday, Amulya Leone, 19, raised slogans of 'Pakistan zindabad' during an anti-rally in Bengaluru.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mahendra RT @dna: 'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' https://t.co/I5WqTuIIn1 7 minutes ago 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖙𝖎𝖘𝖆𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖔𝖑𝖑𝖆𝖎 🕉️🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa says the woman who has been charged with sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during an ant… 13 minutes ago SatyaNishtha RT @indiatvnews: Amulya had links with Naxals in past, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa #AmulyaLeona #Karnataka https://t.co/TSZ4uq2hSe 23 minutes ago DNA 'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' https://t.co/I5WqTuIIn1 24 minutes ago 🇮🇳 शिवाजी आंबेडकर सावरकर 🇮🇳 RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | 1st reaction from Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on '#SeditionForSale'. 'Amulya Leona has links with naxals,' say… 40 minutes ago Cittu Singh PTI_News: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa says the woman who has been charged with sedition for raising pro-Pakistan s… https://t.co/wz7yUQdK1n 47 minutes ago Balakrishnan Student who shouted pro-Pak slogans had links with Naxals, says CM Yediyurappa https://t.co/w01qiz62Gk Majority In… https://t.co/WcS90F0ifU 53 minutes ago Shopoutnews.com Amulya had links with Naxals in past, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa https://t.co/PefawAzfsV https://t.co/G5Tv7Ya3E0 1 hour ago