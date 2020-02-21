Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad'

'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad'

DNA Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
On Thursday, Amulya Leone, 19, raised slogans of 'Pakistan zindabad' during an anti-rally in Bengaluru.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RadheRadheya

Mahendra RT @dna: 'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' https://t.co/I5WqTuIIn1 7 minutes ago

saktisagar83

𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖙𝖎𝖘𝖆𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖔𝖑𝖑𝖆𝖎 🕉️🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa says the woman who has been charged with sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during an ant… 13 minutes ago

NishthaSatya

SatyaNishtha RT @indiatvnews: Amulya had links with Naxals in past, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa #AmulyaLeona #Karnataka https://t.co/TSZ4uq2hSe 23 minutes ago

dna

DNA 'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' https://t.co/I5WqTuIIn1 24 minutes ago

MajRathod

🇮🇳 शिवाजी आंबेडकर सावरकर 🇮🇳 RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | 1st reaction from Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on '#SeditionForSale'. 'Amulya Leona has links with naxals,' say… 40 minutes ago

ujjwalc2

Cittu Singh PTI_News: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa says the woman who has been charged with sedition for raising pro-Pakistan s… https://t.co/wz7yUQdK1n 47 minutes ago

balu65

Balakrishnan Student who shouted pro-Pak slogans had links with Naxals, says CM Yediyurappa https://t.co/w01qiz62Gk Majority In… https://t.co/WcS90F0ifU 53 minutes ago

Shopoutnews

Shopoutnews.com Amulya had links with Naxals in past, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa https://t.co/PefawAzfsV https://t.co/G5Tv7Ya3E0 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.