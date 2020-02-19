Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WikiLeaks > WikiLeaks' Assange may seek asylum in France: lawyer

WikiLeaks' Assange may seek asylum in France: lawyer

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is jailed in Britain fighting extradition to the United States for espionage and computer hacking, may seek asylum in France, his lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Assange offered pardon by Trump, says lawyer

Assange offered pardon by Trump, says lawyer 01:40

 U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court heard on Wednesday. Libby Hogan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails [Video]Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails

The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails  [Video]Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails 

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer. The evidence..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Defense lawyers say they will seek French asylum for Assange

PARIS (AP) — Julian Assange’s European defense teamsaid Thursday it will try to seek asylum in France for the Wikileaks founder, whose trial for extradition...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia helped leak Democrats' emails: lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle TimesDeutsche WelleCTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.