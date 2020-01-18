Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Be warned, Conservatives: a failed leadership bid is not a career-builder

Be warned, Conservatives: a failed leadership bid is not a career-builder

CBC.ca Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The fate of the contestants in the 2017 Conservative race show that losing a leadership bid is no way to burnish your resume.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rebecca Long-Bailey attacks leadership bid press coverage [Video]Rebecca Long-Bailey attacks leadership bid press coverage

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey has criticised press coverage of her campaign saying "over the last few weeks, I've had the right-wing press go after my background, my family and my..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Rebecca Long-Bailey launches Labour leadership bid [Video]Rebecca Long-Bailey launches Labour leadership bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey announces her bid for the Labour Party leadership at Manchester’s Museum of Science and Industry. She explains what she would fight for as leader and says she wants power back in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.