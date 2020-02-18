Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Premiers tell Trudeau 'patience is wearing thin' with Indigenous-led blockades

Premiers tell Trudeau 'patience is wearing thin' with Indigenous-led blockades

CBC.ca Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Canada's premiers late Thursday who expressed frustration with Ottawa's response to the ongoing Indigenous-led rail blockades.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: Trudeau Calls For Patience, Resolve To End Rail Blockades

Trudeau Calls For Patience, Resolve To End Rail Blockades 11:10

 The prime minister says that "finding a solution" to protests that have sprung up in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs will not be simple.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trudeau urges patience, warns against force in rail protests

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged patience and warned against using force Tuesday as his government works to end nationwide rail...
Seattle Times

Reconciliation, the rail blockades and the problem with asking for 'patience'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to be "patient" with its government as it works to end Indigenous rail blockades that are threatening the...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.