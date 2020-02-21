Blues explain why some members couldn't vote

terrycostello RT @JakeNiallTHEAGE: .@CarltonFC have clarified that AFL club support Carlton members CAN attend Monday's AGM, even though they were not al… 4 days ago Jake Niall .@CarltonFC have clarified that AFL club support Carlton members CAN attend Monday's AGM, even though they were not… https://t.co/RrTWHEEH9E 1 week ago sportsindustry RT @agerealfooty: As the votes are counted after the club's first board election in several years, Carlton have detailed why some members h… 1 week ago Real Footy (AFL) As the votes are counted after the club's first board election in several years, Carlton have detailed why some mem… https://t.co/WT2Pjcqv3O 1 week ago