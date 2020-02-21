Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Blues explain why some members couldn't vote

Blues explain why some members couldn't vote

The Age Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Carlton explain why some members, the AFL club support category, were not allowed to vote this time, as the polls closed in their first contested election since 2012
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police arrest 13 alleged gang members, search continues for seven others [Video]Police arrest 13 alleged gang members, search continues for seven others

Police arrest 13 alleged gang members, search continues for seven others

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:56Published

The Members Of Cheat Codes Talk About Their Single, 'No Service In The Hills' [Video]The Members Of Cheat Codes Talk About Their Single, "No Service In The Hills"

Euphoric and effervescent, Cheat Codes have it figured out. Perfectly blending pop and electronic music, the LA-based 4x platinum three-piece seems to know something that we don’t know. Welcoming the..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 19:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Carlton open to re-think on MCG, Marvel Stadium split

The Blues currently have more than 60,000 members, some 10,000 members more than this time last year, and say they are on track to hit a final tally near 75,000...
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

terrycostello

terrycostello RT @JakeNiallTHEAGE: .@CarltonFC have clarified that AFL club support Carlton members CAN attend Monday's AGM, even though they were not al… 4 days ago

JakeNiallTHEAGE

Jake Niall .@CarltonFC have clarified that AFL club support Carlton members CAN attend Monday's AGM, even though they were not… https://t.co/RrTWHEEH9E 1 week ago

footyindustryAU

sportsindustry RT @agerealfooty: As the votes are counted after the club's first board election in several years, Carlton have detailed why some members h… 1 week ago

agerealfooty

Real Footy (AFL) As the votes are counted after the club's first board election in several years, Carlton have detailed why some mem… https://t.co/WT2Pjcqv3O 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.