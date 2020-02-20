Virus cases balloon in S. Korea as outbreak shifts, spreads
Friday, 21 February 2020 () SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Schools were shuttered, churches told worshipers to stay away and some mass gatherings were banned as cases of a new virus swelled Friday in South Korea, the newest front in a widening global outbreak. The country said a total of 204 people were infected with the virus, quadruple the number […]
Outside China, the largest coronavirus outbreaks have been in South Korea and Japan. The number of cases in South Korea has soared, from 28 a week ago to at least 156 as of Friday morning. The South Korean outbreak is centered around the southern city of Daegu. The majority of new cases are linked to...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Friday declared the southeast city of Daegu and the surrounding region a “special management zone” after a surge... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Reuters India •Reuters •Seattle Times
