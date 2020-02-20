Global  

Germany to boost police presence after 'racist terror attack'

Deutsche Welle Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Germany to boost police presence after 'racist terror attack'German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has pledged to increase police presence at "sensitive institutions" across the country. Shootings at two hookah bars in Hanau were "the third far-right attack in a few months."
News video: Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany

Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany 00:31

 Eight people have been killed in shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in a southwestern German city – as authorities continue to search for those responsible. Police said that at least five others were wounded in the two attacks in Hanau on Wednesday. A dark vehicle was spotted leaving the...

Far-right extremist kills 9 in Germany shisha bar shootings [Video]Far-right extremist kills 9 in Germany shisha bar shootings

HANAU, GERMANY— A gunman in Germany opened fire on two shisha bars in what police suspect is a racially-motivated attack. The BBC reports that around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 43-year-old man began..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:11Published

Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison [Video]Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the deadly shootings in Hanau and pledged to fight against those who try to divide the country along ethnic lines. Speaking Thursday in Berlin, Mrs Merkel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hanau shootings were a 'racist terror attack' — German Interior Minister

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has pledged to increase police presence at "sensitive institutions" across the country. Shootings at two hookah bars in...
Deutsche Welle


