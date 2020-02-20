Global  

Taylor becomes first player to play 100 matches in all three formats

Hindu Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Taylor becomes first player to play 100 matches in all three formatsThe ongoing match at the Basin Reserve is his 100th Test.
NZ vs IND: Ross Taylor becomes first player in history of cricket to play 100 international matches in all 3 formats

The veteran batsman is also New Zealand's top run-scorer in ODIs and Tests, smashing 8570 and 7174 runs throughout his playing career so far.
Ross Taylor becomes first cricketer to play 100 international matches in all 3 formats

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Friday scripted a unique record as he became the only player in the history of cricket to play a hundred matches across...
