Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami won a World Cup downhill race on Friday for her first victory in more than two years. Gut-Behrami led a 1-2 Swiss finish on the Mont Lachaux course, beating downhill standings leader Corinne Suter by 0.80 seconds. Stephanie Venier of Austria was third, 0.92 behind. Gut-Behrami, an elite speed […]