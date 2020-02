Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho’s prime minister failed to show up in court on Friday to be charged with murder in the killing of his estranged wife, and police said he might have gone to neighboring South Africa for an undisclosed ailment. Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s current wife, Maesaiah, also has been charged with murder […] 👓 View full article