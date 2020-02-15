Iran confirms 13 more coronavirus cases, two new deaths, mostly in Qom holy city
Friday, 21 February 2020 (
11 hours ago)
Iran confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases on Friday, two of whom have died, with the outbreak there coming just as the country votes in a parliamentary election.
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy
An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters.
Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy.
There are also two in the..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 hours ago
16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day
An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters.
Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy.
There are also two in the..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this