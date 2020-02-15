Global  

Iran confirms 13 more coronavirus cases, two new deaths, mostly in Qom holy city

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Iran confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases on Friday, two of whom have died, with the outbreak there coming just as the country votes in a parliamentary election.
 The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, as an outbreak that the authorities say began in the holy city of Qom caused two more deaths. Edward Baran reports.

Iran confirms 13 more coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Iran confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases and two deaths among the group of new cases, Health Ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet on Friday.
China reports major drop in new coronavirus cases; 143 new deaths


