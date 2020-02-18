Global  

Coronavirus updates: South Korea reports big jump in cases, virus spreading in Chinese prisons

euronews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus updates: South Korea reports big jump in cases, virus spreading in Chinese prisons
News video: Coronavirus uptick and the hunt for "patient 31"

Coronavirus uptick and the hunt for "patient 31" 01:48

 The coronavirus has infected 234 people in two prisons outside the province at the center of the epidemic in China and South Korea reported 52 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday. Libby Hogan has more.

S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert" [Video]S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert"

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to six. Ciara Lee reports

Four new cases of coronavirus in UK [Video]Four new cases of coronavirus in UK

Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13. The four have been transferred to..

Ukraine protesters throw rocks at bus carrying coronavirus evacuees

Protesters in Ukraine set fires, put up barricades and threw rocks at a bus carrying newly arrived coronavirus evacuees from China. South Korea also confirmed...
CBS News Also reported by •Reuters •France 24

Coronavirus: China reports lowest number of new cases since January

Chinese health officials are optimistic as the number of new cases of COVID-19 has tentatively stabilized. However, the virus's economic impact is being felt...
Deutsche Welle

AngieMcCall09

Angie McCall RT @nytimes: —With more than 600 coronavirus cases in South Korea, President Moon Jae-in empowered the government to limit travel —Iran, sa… 4 seconds ago

T2Rantor

Rantor RT @DrEricDing: Nothing to see here. Just the flu. “#COVID19 given highest level after a recent implosion of confirmed infection cases, whi… 18 seconds ago

1info_junkie

InfoJunkie RT @MackayIM: Coronavirus live updates: South Korea reports another 161 cases, bringing total to 763 https://t.co/IZ7AkJPOaZ 19 seconds ago

SherazKhanNYC

Sheraz Khan RT @AJENews: South Korea reports 161 more coronavirus cases as deaths rise to seven https://t.co/E7PAEB5geo https://t.co/PiBCOaBYsY 49 seconds ago

kevartmoore1

kevartmoore RT @guardiannews: Coronavirus live updates: China's Xi Jinping warns of 'crisis' and impact on economy https://t.co/diEzcmkXDA 59 seconds ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Coronavirus live updates: South Korea reports another 161 cases, bringing total to 763 - CNBC… https://t.co/4PTSOZk78a 2 minutes ago

JohnAsh39335697

John Ashton Coronavirus live updates: China's Xi Jinping warns of 'crisis' and impact on economy | Coronavirus outbreak | The G… https://t.co/pMF67Up8FQ 2 minutes ago

