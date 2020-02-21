Global  

Female Islamic State supporter admits plot to try and blow up St Paul's Cathedral

Telegraph.co.uk Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Recent related news from verified sources

IS supporter pleads guilty to St. Paul's Cathedral bomb plot

A British woman who supported the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb St. Paul's Cathedral in London
Newsday

IS supporter pleads guilty to St. Paul's Cathedral bomb plot

LONDON (AP) — ABritish woman who supported the Islamic State group pleaded guilty Friday to plotting to bomb St. Paul's Cathedralin London. Safiyya Amira...
SeattlePI.com


