Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav spins match in India's favour upsetting defending champions Australia

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav spins match in India's favour upsetting defending champions Australia

DNA Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
India upset defending champions Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 campaign opener in Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Indian innovator creates iPhone gun attachment that is fired with the press of a button

Indian innovator creates iPhone gun attachment that is fired with the press of a button 01:12

 An Indian innovator has designed a gun attachment for Apple's iPhone 4 model which allows the holder to fire it with the press of a button. Shyam Kumar created this attachment to improve women's safety and reduce harassment towards females. "This will not only help against rising incidents of...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Captains pose with T20 World Cup trophy, Lanning predicts competitive tournament [Video]Captains pose with T20 World Cup trophy, Lanning predicts competitive tournament

Australia skipper Meg Lanning predicts a competitive T20 World Cup as captains gather in Sydney ahead of the start of the tournament.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:30Published

Lotus at Bathurst [Video]Lotus at Bathurst

Lotus has hosted the Southern Hemisphere’s best track day, and biggest celebration of the Lotus brand, at Australia’s greatest race circuit – Mount Panorama. The iconic motorsport venue, home..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 WC Live: Aussies put India into bat

Check live score, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2020 match between India Women vs Australia Women on Times of India.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC SportBBC NewsDNAHinduIndian Express

T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav heroics inspire India to decimate Australia in opener


Indian Express Also reported by •BBC NewsDNAHinduThe AgeNews24Zee News

Tweets about this

HTSportsNews

HT Sports .@T20WorldCup - How Poonam Yadav, the Indian spin wizard, sunk Australia #PoonamYadav #INDWvsAUSW… https://t.co/3WT830KJ5U 5 seconds ago

khelupdates

KHELUPDATES Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bowled India to an upset 17-run win over defending champions Australia in the opening game… https://t.co/uisLBYdiLX 25 seconds ago

propgt14

Palakkad Railway Dn RT @CPRONCR: Ms. Poonam Yadav cricketer from Agra divn. of North Central Railway was the key in INDIA’s win against Australia in opening Wo… 5 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: How Poonam Yadav, the Indian spin wizard, sunk Australia https://t.co/c0CmDl3tbk 5 minutes ago

cricket_news112

Cricket news How Poonam Yadav bamboozled Australia: India's legspinner bagged 4 for 19 in four overs to stun the defending champ… https://t.co/uV49OL3k7l 11 minutes ago

harishit_bobby

BOBBY HARISHIT RT @rdchahar1: A great performance by India’s women in the opening game of the T20 World Cup. Poonam Yadav’s spell leading India to a victo… 12 minutes ago

shiv0037

S H I V G O Y E K  R RT @CricCrazyJohns: What an effort from #TeamIndia. Defended 132 runs against the defending champions Australia. All thanks to Poonam Yadav… 13 minutes ago

Himansh56735438

Himanshu Agrawal What an effort from #TeamIndia. Defended 132 runs against the defending champions Australia. All thanks to Poonam Y… https://t.co/ngf53zCQ0L 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.