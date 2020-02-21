Global  

Church at centre of South Korea coronavirus outbreak sits silent as infections surge

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Usually teeming with thousands of worshippers, the church at the centre of South Korea's largest coronavirus outbreak was shuttered and silent on Friday, surrounded by empty streets.
News video: South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases

South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases 01:58

 Millions of people urged to stay indoors as South Korea becomes the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China.

South Korean Church Says Coronavirus Is The 'Devil's Deed' [Video]South Korean Church Says Coronavirus Is The 'Devil's Deed'

The "devil's deed" and a "test of faith" is what the leader of a South Korean religious movement is calling the coronavirus. Lee Man-hee is the self-proclaimed messiah of the church that is at the..

Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200 [Video]Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200

Outside China, the largest coronavirus outbreaks have been in South Korea and Japan. The number of cases in South Korea has soared, from 28 a week ago to at least 156 as of Friday morning. The South..

Coronavirus: The mysterious doomsday cult at the centre of South Korea's 'super-spreading event'

City of Daegu facing 'unprecedented crisis' following outbreak linked to Christian church and its followers
South Korea’s Coronavirus Cases Spike, Infections Linked to Religious Sect

South Korea’s Coronavirus Cases Spike, Infections Linked to Religious SectA religious sect in South Korea is under investigation as more than 50% of the new coronavirus cases in the country are linked back to the church.
