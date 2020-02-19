Global  

Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack

BBC News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani releases an emotional video tribute to ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, saying "it's OK to be vulnerable".
News video: Danny Cipriani opens up after death of ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack

Danny Cipriani opens up after death of ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack 02:01

 Danny Cipriani has spoken about his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Flack, in an emotional video posted on social media, in which he also said he will release a voice note recorded by her.

Cipriani issues call for a kinder society [Video]Cipriani issues call for a kinder society

Following the death of his former partner Caroline Flack, England and Gloucester's Danny Cipriani released a video in which he said that society needs to be more open about mental health issues.

Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards [Video]Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards

Justin Bieber gets emotional in a new interview and Billie Eilish reacts. Harry Styles is robbed and pays tribute to Caroline Flack. Plus - Billie Eilish holds back tears at the BRIT Awards.

