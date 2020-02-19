Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack
Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani releases an emotional video tribute to ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, saying "it's OK to be vulnerable".
Cipriani issues call for a kinder society
Following the death of his former partner Caroline Flack, England and Gloucester's Danny Cipriani released a video in which he said that society needs to be more open about mental health issues.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:48Published
