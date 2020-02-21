Global  

Watchdog toughens global financial scrutiny of Iran

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — An international agency monitoring terrorism funding announced tough new financial scrutiny of Iran on Friday and added seven countries to a watch list. Pakistan, meanwhile, won a reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force at its meetings in Paris this week. The monitoring body gave Pakistan’s government another four months to crack […]
