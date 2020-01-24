Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > France shuts down Fessenheim nuclear plant near German border

France shuts down Fessenheim nuclear plant near German border

Deutsche Welle Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
France has said shutting down the country's oldest nuclear plant is a "historic step." The German environment minister said the shutdown will make Germany safer. Both countries are in the process of a nuclear phase-out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: France's oldest nuclear plant Fessenheim turns off one reactor

France's oldest nuclear plant Fessenheim turns off one reactor 03:54

 France's oldest nuclear plant Fessenheim turns off one reactor

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Macron calls for coordinated EU nuclear defence strategy — with France at centre [Video]Macron calls for coordinated EU nuclear defence strategy — with France at centre

Macron calls for coordinated EU nuclear defence strategy — with France at centre

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:23Published

Four leaks found in Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Plant [Video]Four leaks found in Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Plant

Coolant has been found seeping through pipes located in the nuclear station's underground wall of frozen soil.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

France shuts down first reactor of Fessenheim nuclear plant near German border

French energy company EDF has confirmed that it has turned off one reactor of its oldest nuclear power plant. The plant, located directly on the border to...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •euronewsFrance 24SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesEnergy Daily

UAE loads fuel rods at Arab world's first nuclear plant

Abu Dhabi (AFP) Feb 19, 2020 The United Arab Emirates has started loading fuel rods into the first reactor at its Barakah nuclear plant, operators said...
Energy Daily


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.