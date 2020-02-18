Global  

US home sales sales fell 1.3% in January

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home sales retreated 1.3% in January from the prior month, but low mortgage rates helped enable an increase in purchases from a year ago. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that sales of existing homes slipped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million. Sales have climbed […]
News video: Big Chinese developer slashes prices in Feb, March due to virus

Big Chinese developer slashes prices in Feb, March due to virus 01:30

 BEIJING — One of mighty China's biggest developers is offering massive sales around the country on all of its properties in February and March. Reuters reports that China Evergrande Group—the third-largest builder by sales in the country—announced that they were offering a 25 percent discount...

