Paris officials have delayed reopening parts of the landmark cathedral damaged by fire several times.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Laura Giglini Notre-Dame’s Crypt and Square May Reopen in Spring https://t.co/UxlmiYgd6f @IlReporter https://t.co/VbrEhyRyhP 3 minutes ago Sabrina Calende Notre-Dame’s Crypt and Square May Reopen in Spring https://t.co/CwEwK8FmH7 @IlReporter https://t.co/it3kPHk5zP 3 minutes ago a splendid bauble™ Notre-Dame’s Crypt and Square May Reopen in Spring https://t.co/O1iAEkn4Fy 24 minutes ago Stephanie Zapata Notre-Dame’s Crypt and Square May Reopen in Spring https://t.co/BIm60aEIpc https://t.co/FBymFWVub4 29 minutes ago Latest Commentary Notre-Dame’s Crypt and Square May Reopen in Spring - https://t.co/KqYwYUQScJ #LatestComments 39 minutes ago Travel Blog Notre-Dame’s Crypt and Square May Reopen in Spring https://t.co/6T09nCRfvJ https://t.co/jKhILdieXx 53 minutes ago shit_anagram Notre-Dame’s Crypt and Square May Reopen in Spring https://t.co/gQatReX5KW https://t.co/AKSHZLDMv2 58 minutes ago orge juan Notre-Dame’s Crypt and Square May Reopen in Spring https://t.co/zfLDUrCL3U https://t.co/LhJ535K7Ze 1 hour ago