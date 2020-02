The home-invasion death of up-and-coming New York rapper Pop Smoke does not appear to be part of a robbery, police said Thursday.



Recent related videos from verified sources The Game, Juicy J, Lupe Fiasco & More Flood Twitter Following Pop Smoke's Murder Pop Smoke was shot and killed at a Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning (February 19). The blossoming Brooklyn rapper was only 20 years old at the time of the shooting and had just begun to hit.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 02:07Published 22 hours ago 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj honour tragic rapper Pop Smoke Smoke, who was fatally shot during a suspected home invasion in Los Angeles, when masked gunmen reportedly broke into his property in the early hours of Wednesday firing multiple shots, striking and.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Nicki Minaj leads tributes to rapper Pop Smoke after his death aged 20 Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent and Chance The Rapper are among the stars who have paid tribute to rapper Pop Smoke, who has died at the age of 20.

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago



2 Chainz Speaks on Danger of Being 'Rapper' After Pop Smoke's Death The 'Mercy' hitmaker recalls the harrowing experiences he's dealt with since becoming famous, while 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj suggest that Pop Smoke's death was...

AceShowbiz 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this