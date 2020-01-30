Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mom helps 2 men rescue truck driver days after giving birth

Mom helps 2 men rescue truck driver days after giving birth

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman who had given birth just a few days earlier said her instincts kicked in when she stopped along a highway to help save a driver who was on fire after his tanker truck loaded with jet fuel burst into flames. Holly McNally, 35, had just left a hospital’s neointensive […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother and three-month-old baby killed after truck crashes into homes in Bulacan, Philippines [Video]Mother and three-month-old baby killed after truck crashes into homes in Bulacan, Philippines

An out-of-control truck ploughed into homes killing a mother and her three-month-old son. The 18-wheeler was carrying a digger on the back when it came off the road and smashed through buildings in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:03Published

Giraffe found dead two days after escaping truck bound for zoo in Thailand [Video]Giraffe found dead two days after escaping truck bound for zoo in Thailand

An African giraffe was found dead on Thursday (January 30) just two days after it escaped from a truck bound for a zoo in Thailand. The creature sparked chaos when it broke out of its cage which was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:01Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

njokmiller

jo miller RT @wics_abc20: AMAZING! A new mom already dealing with her baby being in the NICU braved fire and extreme danger to save a man's life.… 8 minutes ago

wics_abc20

WICS ABC 20 AMAZING! A new mom already dealing with her baby being in the NICU braved fire and extreme danger to save a man's l… https://t.co/lz72SS6EIr 10 minutes ago

NBC6News

KTAL NBC 6 News HERO MOM: Three good Samaritans, including a woman who'd given birth 3 days earlier, rushed to rescue a truck drive… https://t.co/qpXKGSgSK4 11 minutes ago

wandtvnews

WAND TV News INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman who had given birth just a few days earlier said her instincts kicked in when… https://t.co/eauI24IFLw 16 minutes ago

tt3091

tt3091 Mom helps 2 men rescue truck driver days after giving birtht3_f7ffzi 17 minutes ago

Valarie75185021

Valarie Gill RT @Arkiegirl01: Mom helps 2 men rescue truck driver days after giving birth | Fox News https://t.co/xrXcMdylMv 22 minutes ago

eReverseDieting

ReverseDieting Mom helps 2 men rescue truck driver days after giving birth - Fox News https://t.co/HH0oygL7hb https://t.co/oQiYGmJa2V 26 minutes ago

WTHITV

WTHI News10 An Indiana woman who had given birth just a few days earlier said her instincts kicked in when she stopped on 465 n… https://t.co/2BxenXtJCR 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.