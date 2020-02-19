Global  

Sanders, Attacking Bloomberg, Says Trump Would ‘Chew Him Up and Spit Him Out’

NYTimes.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Sanders, Attacking Bloomberg, Says Trump Would ‘Chew Him Up and Spit Him Out’In an interview to be broadcast on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Bernie Sanders said he was surprised by how unprepared Michael R. Bloomberg seemed for the Democratic debate in Las Vegas.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg to make debut on 2020 debate stage

Bloomberg to make debut on 2020 debate stage 03:12

 Michael Bloomberg will make a high-risk debut on the Democratic debate stage in Nevada on Wednesday, joining five presidential rivals who have been eagerly awaiting their chance to confront the free-spending and fast-rising billionaire. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Jeanine Trump Bloomberg comparison take 1 [Video]Judge Jeanine Trump Bloomberg comparison take 1

She went through the differences.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:40Published

Judge Jeanine Trump Bloomberg comparison take 2 [Video]Judge Jeanine Trump Bloomberg comparison take 2

She completes her comparison of him and Trump.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Opens Debate Unloading on Sanders: Putin Wants Trump to Win and That’s Why He’s Helping You!

Tonight's Democratic debate — the last before the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday — started off with a tête-à-tête between *Bernie Sanders* and...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com

Sanders and Bloomberg slam Trump over coronavirus

This was the first time Sanders has mentioned coronavirus on the campaign trail. Bloomberg questioned the choice of Pence to lead the response.
CBS News

Tweets about this

Avedon_Says

Avedon Carol ☃️ RT @kaitlin_sb: Former Michael Bloomberg aide Arick Wierson, who is pushing the billionaire’s 2020 presidential campaign and attacking Bern… 22 hours ago

GiantBenA

GiantBen @MarkStopa @MichaelSalfino There’s also the concept of not believing that a person being rich should entitle them t… https://t.co/zR11nXuMea 3 days ago

SellmanWriter

Rhymes with Camera RT @KyleWOrton: #Sanders is attacking #Bloomberg for suggesting #China's Politburo is anything but a despotic gang. Then normal service re… 4 days ago

SouzaEluam

ELUAM SOUZA RT @CNN: “The biggest blessing to Bernie Sanders is to be attacked by Mike Bloomberg. …The idea that Bloomberg is attacking Bernie Sanders… 4 days ago

BrunoRegno

Bruno A. Regno RT @CNNSitRoom: “The biggest blessing to Bernie Sanders is to be attacked by Mike Bloomberg…The idea that Bloomberg is attacking Bernie San… 4 days ago

KyleWOrton

Kyle Orton #Sanders is attacking #Bloomberg for suggesting #China's Politburo is anything but a despotic gang. Then normal se… https://t.co/jo5UlX96Pd 5 days ago

gc_inginuity

G Carroll Why does @ewarren keep attacking Bloomberg and never says anything against #Sanders. What’s the deal? This is fishy. #demdebate 5 days ago

