McConnell-linked group funds ads helping N Carolina Democrat

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A political committee linked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is funding ads and other campaign materials designed to meddle in North Carolina’s Democratic Senate primary, the group acknowledged on Friday. Campaign finance documents filed late Thursday show the Faith and Power PAC receiving all of its money so far — […]
