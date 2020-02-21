ISL | Chennaiyin FC seals playoff berth Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Under Owen Coyle, the two-time champion picked up 23 points from a possible 33, while scoring 26 goals 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this VSplusonline New post (ISL | Chennaiyin FC seals playoff berth) has been published on ApzWeb - https://t.co/hp0hW0NJTn 8 hours ago