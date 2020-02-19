|
There's still a 'fighting chance' to contain coronavirus but time is running out, world health leader says
Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
World Health Organization leader warns that while the chance to contain the coronavirus still exists, "the window of opportunity is narrowing."
