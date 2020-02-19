There's still a 'fighting chance' to contain coronavirus but time is running out, world health leader says



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreaks appear to be spreading rapidly all across the world. The good news is, the development of drugs to treat it may actually be keeping pace. This hopeful.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42Published 1 day ago Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord who offers no welcome or WiFi, makes all customers including Prince Harry serve themselves and has a cat - called HITLER. Steve.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources World must act fast to contain coronavirus, says WHO's Tedros The window of opportunity to contain wider international spread of the epidemic of the new coronavirus disease is closing, the World Health Organization warned...

Reuters 6 hours ago



World must act fast to contain coronavirus: WHO's Tedros The window of opportunity to contain wider international spread of the epidemic of the new coronavirus disease is closing, the World Health Organization (WHO)...

Reuters 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this