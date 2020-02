Sabres waive Bogosian with intention of terminating contract Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres placed suspended defenseman Zach Bogosian on unconditional waivers Friday with the intention of terminating his contract. The move puts the Sabres in position to part ways with a disgruntled player who asked to be traded earlier this season and spent the past week refusing to report to Buffalo’s […] 👓 View full article

