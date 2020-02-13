6N: France praise Shaun Edwards’ approach to Cardiff return

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — France manager Raphael Ibanez praised Shaun Edwards’ professionalism as the former Wales defence coach prepares for his Cardiff return. Edwards spent 12 years on Warren Gatland’s coaching team, helping Wales to win four Six Nations titles — three of them Grand Slams — and reach two Rugby World Cup semifinals. After […]

