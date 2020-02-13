Global  

6N: France praise Shaun Edwards' approach to Cardiff return

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — France manager Raphael Ibanez praised Shaun Edwards’ professionalism as the former Wales defence coach prepares for his Cardiff return. Edwards spent 12 years on Warren Gatland’s coaching team, helping Wales to win four Six Nations titles — three of them Grand Slams — and reach two Rugby World Cup semifinals. After […]
Wales scrum-half Davies ready to test former coach Edwards on Cardiff return

Gareth Davies is planning to give Shaun Edwards a taste of his own medicine when the former Wales defence coach returns to Cardiff with France next week.
Belfast Telegraph

Sport24.co.za | France defence guru Edwards returns to old Cardiff stomping ground

Shaun Edwards will be plotting a Welsh demise when he touches down in Cardiff with France.
News24


