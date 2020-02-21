Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump loves ‘Gone with the Wind.’ Historians, not so much.

Trump loves ‘Gone with the Wind.’ Historians, not so much.

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The president's reference to the 1939 film, as he slammed the Best Picture honor for "Parasite," prompted reaction from historians and others, citing its much-criticized portrayal of enslaved African Americans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DanBorschke

dan borschke RT @washingtonpost: Trump loves "Gone With the Wind." Historians, not so much. https://t.co/grs3aKXDip 5 minutes ago

SantaInc

Santa Claus, CEO @TheRickWilson Trump loves Gone With The Wind https://t.co/hh3Bl55xgQ 7 minutes ago

Kipp76

Kipp Hollingsworth Trump loves ‘Gone With the Wind.’ Historians, not so much. https://t.co/hlAhp0aLss 23 minutes ago

robertwimer

Robert Wimer It's sad when the true motives of the Dems/Media come to light and women are thrown under the bus for a political a… https://t.co/qC0HbPlDOE 27 minutes ago

Susie98034071

Susie RT @JohnFugelsang: Trump loves Gone With The Wind but he prefers to watch it backwards to see the slaves learn their place. 30 minutes ago

CAGRustyRyan

Mr_RustyRyan RT @jilevin: Trump loves 'Gone With the Wind.' Historians, not so much. https://t.co/2YPOqAeV4l 34 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Trump loves 'Gone With the Wind.' Historians, not so much. https://t.co/2YPOqAeV4l 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.