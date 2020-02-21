Trump signals he’s prepared to give farmers more federal aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signaled Friday that he’s prepared to tap federal coffers again to help farmers suffering from the tariff fights that he initiated. The Trump administration over the past two years has committed to providing farmers with $27 billion in assistance. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has said that a third year […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in' U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday composed a tweet entirely in capital letters pledging to further help American farmers, even after his USDA secretary said the sector should not count on a bailout.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:45Published 9 hours ago Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in' U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday composed a tweet entirely in capital letters pledging to further help American farmers, even after his USDA secretary said the sector should not count on a bailout.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published 10 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in' The United States may give American farmers additional money until trade deals with China, Mexico, Canada and other countries fully go into effect, President...

Reuters 13 hours ago



California sues Trump administration to block water rules SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California sued the Trump administration on Thursday to block new rules that would let farmers take more water from the state’s...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this