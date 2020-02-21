Trump signals he’s prepared to give farmers more federal aid
Friday, 21 February 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signaled Friday that he’s prepared to tap federal coffers again to help farmers suffering from the tariff fights that he initiated. The Trump administration over the past two years has committed to providing farmers with $27 billion in assistance. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has said that a third year […]
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday composed a tweet entirely in capital letters pledging to further help American farmers, even after his USDA secretary said the sector should not count on a bailout..
