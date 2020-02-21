Global  

Trump signals he's prepared to give farmers more federal aid

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signaled Friday that he’s prepared to tap federal coffers again to help farmers suffering from the tariff fights that he initiated. The Trump administration over the past two years has committed to providing farmers with $27 billion in assistance. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has said that a third year […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in'

The United States may give American farmers additional money until trade deals with China, Mexico, Canada and other countries fully go into effect, President...
Reuters

California sues Trump administration to block water rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California sued the Trump administration on Thursday to block new rules that would let farmers take more water from the state’s...
Seattle Times

