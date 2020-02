Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins freed up salary cap space Friday by trading veteran forward David Backes and a first-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ondrej Kase. Anaheim also acquired 20-year-old prospect Axel Andersson, a defenseman, in the deal completed three days before the NHL’s trade deadline. The Bruins benefit […] 👓 View full article