Harry and Meghan to end use of 'SussexRoyal' brand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to stop using their "SussexRoyal" brand from spring 2020.



Recent related news from verified sources Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to give up 'Sussex Royal' brand Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer use their "Sussex Royal" brand moving forward "post Spring 2020."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Banned From Using the Name 'Sussex Royal' The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to change the name of their brand because of the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal.'

