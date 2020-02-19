Global  

Harry and Meghan to end use of 'SussexRoyal' brand

BBC News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to stop using their "SussexRoyal" brand from spring 2020.
News video: Harry and Meghan’s use of Sussex Royal brand ‘being reviewed’

Harry and Meghan’s use of Sussex Royal brand ‘being reviewed’ 01:11

 Talks involving the Queen and senior officials are ongoing about the couple’s use of the word 'royal' within their brand as they prepare to start their new life outside royal duties. Harry and Meghan’s popular Instagram account uses the name Sussex Royal, as does a website set up by the couple...

Queen blocks Harry and Meghan using brand 'royal' [Video]Queen blocks Harry and Meghan using brand 'royal'

UNITED KINGDOM / CANADA — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry, and Meghan have been told they won't be allowed to use the 'Sussex Royal' label after quitting the royals. Harry and Meghan spent..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:53Published

Queen Elizabeth 'bans use of Sussex Royal brand' [Video]Queen Elizabeth 'bans use of Sussex Royal brand'

According to a report, Queen Elizabeth has banned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from using their Sussex Royal brand.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published


Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to give up 'Sussex Royal' brand

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer use their "Sussex Royal" brand moving forward "post Spring 2020."
USATODAY.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Banned From Using the Name 'Sussex Royal'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to change the name of their brand because of the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal.'
AceShowbiz

