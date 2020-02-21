Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Agar hat-trick seals Australian thrashing of South Africa in first T20

Agar hat-trick seals Australian thrashing of South Africa in first T20

The Age Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Off-spinner Ashton Agar took a career-best 5-24, including a hat-trick, as the visitors beat the Proteas by a massive 107 runs at The Wanderers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Agar takes hat trick for Australia in T20 vs South Africa

Spin bowler Ashton Agar has taken a hat trick for Australia against South Africa in his first over of the series-opening Twenty20
FOX Sports

Agar hat trick, Australia thumps SA on return after scandal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ashton Agar took a hat trick and Australia thumped South Africa by 107 runs in the first Twenty20 on Friday, showing absolutely no signs of...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.